The Crestiad

Cedar Crest College newspaper since 1923

Cedar Crest athletes “go green”

VALAYSHIA BROOKINS, Athletics Editor

Name: Rebecca Lowe

Class Year: Junior

Major: Social Work

Sport: Field Hockey and Lacrosse

How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I help the ‘Go Green’ initiative by setting up my apartment with things that help use less energy. I got a power surge protector that shuts off all of the things plugged into it when the main component is turned off, which would be my TV. I also use a re-packable lunchbox rather than using paper bags or disposable bags, as well as using silverware and Tupperware rather than disposable supplies.”

Name: Heather Moody

Class Year: Senior

Major: Biochemistry

Sport: Cross Country

How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I recycle everything from paper to bottles – plastics, and cans.”

 

Name: Krysten Gillan

Class Year: Freshman

Major: Nursing

Sport: Soccer and Lacrosse

How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I turn off the lights when I’m not using them – when I’m not in the room – and I also recycle paper.”

Name: Joellyn Colangelo

Class Year: Sophomore

Major: Conservation Biology

Sport: Cross Country

How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I use a filteredwater bottle, so I reduce the amount of plastic water bottles that I use.”

Name: Tara Reis

Class Year: Freshman

Major: Theatre and Communications

Sport: Field Hockey

How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “What I do to ‘go green’ is recycle.”

Name: Chelsea Thompson

Class Year: Freshman

Major: Chemistry

Sport: Soccer and Lacrosse

How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I go green by just recycling the water bottles that I use before and after practice.”

Name: Lindsay Harrison

Class Year: Junior

Major: Nursing

Sport: Field Hockey

How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I recycle bottles, cans, and things like that. I use a refillable water bottle instead of the plastic bottles that you buy. And I also turn off my lights when I’m not in the room.”

