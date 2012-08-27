Cedar Crest athletes “go green”

Cedar Crest College newspaper since 1923
Name: Rebecca Lowe
Class Year: Junior
Major: Social Work
Sport: Field Hockey and Lacrosse
How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I help the ‘Go Green’ initiative by setting up my apartment with things that help use less energy. I got a power surge protector that shuts off all of the things plugged into it when the main component is turned off, which would be my TV. I also use a re-packable lunchbox rather than using paper bags or disposable bags, as well as using silverware and Tupperware rather than disposable supplies.”
Name: Heather Moody
Class Year: Senior
Major: Biochemistry
Sport: Cross Country
How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I recycle everything from paper to bottles – plastics, and cans.”
Name: Krysten Gillan
Class Year: Freshman
Major: Nursing
Sport: Soccer and Lacrosse
How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I turn off the lights when I’m not using them – when I’m not in the room – and I also recycle paper.”
Name: Joellyn Colangelo
Class Year: Sophomore
Major: Conservation Biology
Sport: Cross Country
How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I use a filteredwater bottle, so I reduce the amount of plastic water bottles that I use.”
Name: Tara Reis
Class Year: Freshman
Major: Theatre and Communications
Sport: Field Hockey
How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “What I do to ‘go green’ is recycle.”
Name: Chelsea Thompson
Class Year: Freshman
Major: Chemistry
Sport: Soccer and Lacrosse
How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I go green by just recycling the water bottles that I use before and after practice.”
Name: Lindsay Harrison
Class Year: Junior
Major: Nursing
Sport: Field Hockey
How she contributes to the “Go Green” initiative: “I recycle bottles, cans, and things like that. I use a refillable water bottle instead of the plastic bottles that you buy. And I also turn off my lights when I’m not in the room.”
Skype has opened up its online-structured buyer beta for the entire world, right after launching
it generally in the United states and U.K.
previously this four weeks. Skype for Internet also now supports Linux and Chromebook for instant text
messaging interaction (no video and voice however, all those call for a
connect-in set up).
The expansion of the beta contributes support for a longer list of spoken languages to aid strengthen that overseas user friendliness
LikeLike