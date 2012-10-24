Trick Or Treating: Just For Little Kids?

Cedar Crest College newspaper since 1923
by Kristi Young and Emily Orischak, Staff Writers
Who doesn’t love to dress up and go trick-or-treating? Even college students have a desire to do this and succumb to their childhood ways.
Halloween approaches, you get all dressed up, and knock on your first door.
“Trick-or-Treat!”
People greet you with “Happy Halloween,” and then, “aren’t you too old to go trick-or-treating?”
They hand you some candy but with a disapproving look.
You go to the next house with the same thing, “Trick-or-Treat!” but this time you leave without so much as a Tootsie Roll.
The problem today is that anyone over the age of 13 is frowned on if they decide to go trick-or-treating.
Is this acceptable or is this denying people the right to enjoy Halloween?
I feel that being a college student, this is one of the traditions that should not be denied to us.
We work hard throughout the school week, living on a budget that can sometimes be annoying. This time of year we connect with our inner child by doing something that brought us a lot of joy as children.
What better way is there to relieve stress than to don a costume of a favorite character, gather your friends together, and get some candy that is sure to give you an energy boost later in the week when you really need it?
In the eyes of many neighborhoods, this is too much to ask for. They feel that this tradition should only be for younger children. Teens are allowed to accompany their younger siblings, but the trick-or-treating itself can only be done by those less than 4-feet.
Adults feel that once you reach the teenage years, you are seen as too troublesome and should not be allowed to go trick or treating. They think it makes a dangerous environment for the children and for their properties.
This is not always the case, however. Many people go out with true intentions of enjoying Halloween for what it stands for and are out for a good night of fun—without the trouble.
It is this typical stereotype that causes more trouble than the teens themselves.
While we have the trick-or-treating night on campus, this year, let’s make a stand, go out into our local neighborhoods, and put this stereotype to bed.
