Vaping: A Smoking Alternative

By Regan Mitchell, Staff Writer

If you’ve struggled to quit smoking, vaping or using an e-cigarette may be a solution.

According to Kutztown University sophomore, Derrick Moore, “Vaping helped me stop using nicotine. I tried using dip and chew to quit, but I like blowing smoke out. So I just bought a vape and quit the next day.”

Moore started smoking when he was 11. By the time he was 18, he was smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day. Moore claims to be cigarette free for two and a half months due to vaping.

Danielle Eckerd, a Parkland High School graduate, has also used vaping to help her cut down on smoking. Smoking on and off for years, Eckerd began vaping 6 months ago to cut down on her smoking.

Moore and Eckerd say they can do more physical activity due to quitting smoking and cutting down on it. Both agree another advantage of vaping over smoking is that there is no odor, unlike the smell left by cigarettes.

Brothers Patrick Martin, 40, and Stephen Martin, 33, have heard many similar stories at the store they co-own called “Vapor Galleria.” Their store is located at 4672 Broadway Road in Allentown. The Martins say a few people come in to quit smoking cigarettes every day.

Through vaping, a smoker can get the nicotine and “throat hits” they crave. A throat hit isn’t provided by nicotine gum or patches people also use to quit smoking.

Vaping not only helps a person’s health; it helps their wallet as well. The Martins say one of their 30 ml bottles of e-liquids or e-juice lasts as long as three cigarette cartons. The bottle costs $16.99 while the price of three cartons of Marlboro Reds, online, is $78.60.

The Martins recommend a starter pack ($43), which includes a battery and tank, for people who want to get into vaping. For smokers quitting cigarettes, though, they recommend a 900 battery and a more advanced tank ($59).

The Martins’ e-juice is made in a lab in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. There, the chemicals in the juice are monitored and made in precise amounts. Other labs use eye droppers which causes inconsistency in the juice and are a potential health hazard.

The CDC released a press release in April 2014 in regards to the increase in calls to poison centers because of e-juice, from one call per month in 2010 to 215 calls per month in February 2014. Poisoning can be caused by ingestion, inhalation or absorption though the skin or eyes.

Studies about health hazards in regards to vaping are sometimes inconsistent and hard to find. Medical professionals have spoken on the possible health risks that vaping might cause but that aren’t proven yet.

When interviewed last year on the use of e-cigarettes, Nancy Roberts, the director of Health Services, recommended against vaping because of the lack of research on health risks.

Instead, Roberts recommends quitting smoking through the Tobacco Treatment Program at Lehigh Valley Health Network. Their 12-month counseling program can be completed over the phone or in person.