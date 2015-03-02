The Crestiad

Cedar Crest College newspaper since 1923

“Peter Pan” Performance

Photos by Turner Vasil, staff photographer

Left to Right: Peter Pan (Kyra Adanalian, freshman), Wendy (Carolina Campero, freshman), Michael (Alex Fosselius, Krtazer Elementary School), and John (Jonathon Krippe, Arts Academy Charter School)

Left to Right: Peter Pan (Kyra Adanalian, freshman), Wendy (Carolina Campero, freshman), Michael (Alex Fosselius, Krtazer Elementary School), and John (Jonathon Krippe, Arts Academy Charter School)

Turner Vasil/Crestiad Peter Pan and the Lost Boys share Never Land with this Indian tribe.

Turner Vasil/Crestiad
Peter Pan and the Lost Boys share Never Land with this Indian tribe. In front stands Tiger Lily (Bria Boyd, sophomore).

Turner Vasil/Crestiad Peter addresses a circle of the Lost Boys, John, and Michael.

Turner Vasil/Crestiad
Peter addresses a circle of the Lost Boys, John, and Michael.

Turner Vasil/Crestiad Pirates sneak up on the Lost Boys.

Turner Vasil/Crestiad
Pirates sneak up on the Lost Boys.

One comment on ““Peter Pan” Performance

  1. arthurcopper
    May 7, 2016

    ALEX WAS GREAT IN THAT SHOW.

    Like

    Reply

Post a comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on March 2, 2015 by in Arts and tagged , , , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p2GYew-pr

Navigation

Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: