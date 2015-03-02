“Peter Pan” Performance
Photos by Turner Vasil, staff photographer
Left to Right: Peter Pan (Kyra Adanalian, freshman), Wendy (Carolina Campero, freshman), Michael (Alex Fosselius, Krtazer Elementary School), and John (Jonathon Krippe, Arts Academy Charter School)
Turner Vasil/Crestiad
Peter Pan and the Lost Boys share Never Land with this Indian tribe. In front stands Tiger Lily (Bria Boyd, sophomore).
Turner Vasil/Crestiad
Peter addresses a circle of the Lost Boys, John, and Michael.
Turner Vasil/Crestiad
Pirates sneak up on the Lost Boys.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
ALEX WAS GREAT IN THAT SHOW.
LikeLike