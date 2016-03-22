Black v Blue, Batman v. Superman comes to a theater near you this week!

By: Matt Waterman

Guest Contributor

“The greatest gladiator match in the history of the world. Black vs. Blue. Day vs. Night.” Lex Luthor’s (Jesse Eisenburg) description of the battle between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Canvil) is absolutely correct. Two of the most iconic images ever going at it is something that people cannot wait to see. In fact, according to an article in USA Today, Batman vs. Superman; Dawn of Justice is the second-most anticipated movie of 2016. It is more anticipated than Marvel’s Captain America; Civil War, which was fifth on that list, and, yes, it is more anticipated than Marvel’s Deadpool.

With this kind of hype, Batman vs Superman has the potential to be one of, if not the greatest superhero movie of all time. With a lot of hype around the new movie, most people say things like; “Superman should destroy Batman. Batman should be dead in an instant against Superman.” And, normally, they would be right. Almost any other superhero, and they would be correct. But, this is Batman, and, whether it be in the comic books, in the cartoons, or now in a live action picture, he is the one who has the science, the speed, and the skill to not only take Superman on, but defeat him as well. Now, I might be slightly bias because of my love for Batman, but if you look back at the comic books, the cartoon Justice League, and even the video game Injustice; God’s Among Us, Batman is always the one who has the tools in place to stop Superman if he should go too far. So why should the movie be any different? So for all of you people who think that Superman should destroy Batman, think again!

Despite the fact that it is a movie about the battle between Batman and Superman, there is another reason why this movie could be one of the best ever. This film will do something that DC Comics has been needing to do for many years. And that is, to bring the other main superheroes and villains into the DC universe. Batman vs. Superman will not only have Batman and Superman, obviously, but it will also star Wonder Woman (Gal Godot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Lex Luthor, Doomsday, and have cameos for Cyborg and the Flash. Now, unfortunately, it will not be Grant Gustin’s Flash, which would connect Batman and Superman to the Flash, Green Arrow, Hawkgirl, Vixen, and soon to be Supergirl and Martian Manhunter. But, that is not happening, at least, not yet.

Despite this fact, Batman vs. Superman will open the door for the DC universe, and, in time, for the Justice League. The addition of all of these other superheroes and villains only adds to the excitement surrounding this film. This film will be a launching pad for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash movies of their own.

But, of course, the main question that people have coming into this movie is, who is going to win, Batman, or Superman? The clips and previews that we have been given do not offer any conclusive evidence as to which hero will come out as the “winner”. Although, the most epic moment that we were given was in the final preview for Batman vs. Superman, when Superman goes to haymaker Batman, and Batman BLOCKS it! This moment shows us that despite Superman’s superior strength, Batman’s suit is equal to it.

There is so much more that I could talk about, but for now, I think I will leave it at that, and leave the rest to you, the reader, and the film itself. Batman vs. Superman; Dawn of Justice has all the hallmarks of a truly amazing film, and, according to Henry Canvil, Superman himself, says that the film is, “Epic. Thirlling. And Visually Spectacular.” Batman vs Superman; Dawn of Justice comes to theaters on March 25. Whose side will you choose?