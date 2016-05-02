Living Legend Sez

By: Maynard Cressman

Well, kids, this is the last installment of Sez for the academic year, a sad moment for my cult following of three readers. When last we met, I was bemoaning the enormous inequality gap in income and especially, wealth, between rich and poor folks in the U.S. I blamed our economic system, capitalism, as the reason. While it generates a vast array of goods, the prosperity capitalism also creates has been compromised by the financial insecurity being experienced by the majority of Americans. To try to stay afloat financially, Americans are now working, on average, 49 hours per week, the average U.S. household using credit cards is carrying $15,762 in credit card debt and 49% of Americans report that they have no savings whatsoever.

How does capitalism generate such inequality? The concept of surplus value, which is essentially that we who work are never paid the true amount of money our labor creates for the owners. That surplus we create ultimately results in the profit for the ownership, which is either reinvested in the enterprise or taken in wages by the owners. Today, the highest paid employee, the CEO, is paid on average in the U.S., 366 times more than the lowest paid worker.

This is not necessarily mean-spirited on the part of ownership. The function of a business is to generate profit and it is through the unpaid labor of the workers that capitalism creates profit.