2022 年全球药物基因组学 (PGx) 市场研究：2028 年公司概况、分析评估和未来范围分析

全球药物基因组学 (PGx) 市场 研究侧重于对当前市场趋势的全球分析。 MarketsandResearch.biz 的使命是为客户提供市场的整体视图，并帮助他们制定增长战略。该研究显示了全球药物基因组学 (PGx) 市场现在和未来的表现。 2022 年至 2028 年调查期间的区域研究和年度增长估算也包含在单独的章节中。
市场统计数据来自主要和次要数据来源。次要信息来源包括各种公共公司和组织发布的年度报告、财务报告、新闻公告和案例研究。Factiva 和 Pitchbook 等高级数据库也用于获取信息。主要来源包括对在特定地区（包括北美、欧洲和亚太地区）药物基因组学 (PGx) 业务拥有 10 多年经验的行业专家的采访。
下载免费样本报告：https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/sample-request/286447
产品报价、业务概览、本地业务、业务战略、合并和全球药物基因组学 (PGx)市场主要市场参与者的收购、SWOT 分析、最新突破和重要财务信息都包含在本出版物中。
报告中最重要的产品类别如下：
- 聚合酶链式反应 (PCR)
- 微阵列
- 测序
- 其他
报告包含以下应用类型：
- 心血管疾病 (CVD)
- 中枢神经系统 (CNS)
- 癌症/肿瘤学
- 传染病
- 其他
全球市场知名且不断成长的参与者：
- Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., Assurex Health Inc., Astrazeneca, GeneDX, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics Inc., Pathway Genomics, Pfizer Inc., Qiagen Inc., Rocheg, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- 赛默飞世尔科技
- Transgenomic Inc.
以下国家被确定为市场研究中最重要的国家：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
访问完整报告：https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/report/286447/global-pharmacogenomics-pgx-market-2022-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2028
以下是报告的一些重点：
- 它比较和分析区域和国家层面的行业评级。
- 新人策略和建议
- 它比较样式并以易于理解的方式呈现信息。
报告的定制：
该报告可以定制以满足客户的要求。请联系我们的销售团队 (sales@marketsandresearch.biz)，他们将确保您获得适合您需求的报告。您还可以通过 +1-201-465-4211 与我们的高管联系，分享您的研究需求。
