2022-2028年预测期内全球人工智能药物发现市场规模和份额

MarketsandResearch.biz 发布了一份关于全球 药物发现中的人工智能 市场 的市场研究报告，将预测期间的增长描述为正和指数增长2022-2028 年期间。 药物发现中的人工智能 市场的增长将对全球经济增长、生产产出和就业产生积极影响。关于前面提到的因素的结论是在广泛研究药物发现中的人工智能 市场的历史数据和组成部分后得出的。调查结果以符合客户需求和目标的方式呈现。历史事实、数据和市场趋势预测未来的市场趋势。 2019-2020 年被认为是该研究的历史年份。
该报告分为多个部分，旨在根据地区、国家、产品类型和应用程序。细分还可以让客户更好地了解药物发现中的人工智能 市场。这将使他们能够专注于地区、国家和地区。提供最佳投资回报的产品。
通过了解药物发现中的人工智能 市场中主要参与者的优势和劣势，还可以实现资本和劳动力的最佳利用。定价策略、销售、收入、利润和研究主要参与者的其他财务数据以了解药物发现中的人工智能 市场的竞争。
药物发现中的人工智能 市场的主要参与者是：
- IBM
- Microsoft
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Atomwise, Inc.
- 深度基因组学
- Cloud Pharmaceuticals
- Insilico Medicine
- BenevolentAI
- Exscientia
- Cyclica
- BIOAGE
- Numerate
- NuMedii
- Envisagenics
- twoXAR
- OWKIN, Inc.
- XtalPi
- Verge Genomics
- BERG LLC
药物发现中的人工智能 市场按类型细分：
- 软件
- 服务
根据应用，药物发现中的人工智能市场分为：
- 制药和生物技术公司
- 合同研究组织
- 研究中心和学术和政府机构
市场报告发现的地区是：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚洲-太平洋地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美洲（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
