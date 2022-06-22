全球消费级机器人市场 2022 年行业发展、驱动因素分析和到 2028 年的增长预测

MarketsandResearch.biz刚刚发布全球消费级机器人市场，强调消费级机器人行业的未来市场增长、机会和现有动态。试图在消费级机器人 市场推出产品或扩大影响力的企业会发现这项研究很有价值。这也将有利于其他相关行业的供应商和客户。
对于 2022-2028 年的预测期，该研究评估了机会和当前市场情景，提供了与全球 消费级机器人 市场相关的相关细分市场的见解和更新。该研究是主题专家和专家在交流市场预测和分析方面的一次适度尝试。
报告中对驱动因素和限制、机会、生产、市场参与者和竞争等关键主题进行了深入研究。它还包括关于区域研究的单独章节，以概述具有未来前景的市场，以及 2022 年至 2028 年调查期间的年度增长预测。本研究涵盖重要的行业趋势、市场规模、市场份额估计和概况领先的行业竞争对手。
按类型细分市场，产品分为
- 清洁机器人
- 智能音箱
- 消费无人机
- 服务机器人
按应用划分的市场细分分为以下几类：
- 线上销售，线下销售
以下是报告中介绍的主要市场参与者：
- iRobot
- Ecovacs
- 小米
- Shark
- Neato Robotics
- Cecotec
- 宇进机器人
- Matsutek
- Proscenic
- 三星
- iLife
- Dyson
- Miele
- LG
- 福维克
- Infinuvo(Metapo)
- Fmart
- DJI
- Parrot
- 谷歌
- 亚马逊
- 阿里巴巴
- 百度
- Ubtech
- 科大讯飞
- CANBOT
- Gowild
生产和消费数据决定了地域细分。报告涵盖的主要地区有：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
