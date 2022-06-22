2022 至 2028 年全球数字广告支出市场 SWOT 分析、动态、驱动因素、关键指标和预测

全球 数字广告支出 市场 的报告由 MarketsandResearch.biz 发布。在对其进行全面评估后，该报告描述了可用于在区域和全球层面扩展 数字广告支出 市场的各种策略。该报告是根据买家的商业利益编写的，并描述了对历史数据进行彻底分析后得出的有价值的信息。 2019 年和 2020 年被认为是过去的年份。 2021 年是预测 2022-2028 年数字广告支出 市场增长的基准年。
市场报告总结了行业中可能出现的各种驱动因素、限制因素、限制、挑战和机遇。此外，该报告还全面整合了个别公司销售、利润和产品开发的微观经济参数与宏观经济参数，如政府法规和市场需求，以在 2022 年至 2028 年的预测期内提供对全球 数字广告支出 市场市场的整体分析。
市场被细分为不同的类别，以便为买家提供对数字广告支出市场的整体了解：
在本次调查中，评估了突出的项目类别：
- 网站
- 移动应用程序
- 视频广告
- 电子邮件
探索评估了基本用途：
- 大型企业
- 中小企业
报告中还讨论了区域和国家层面的数字广告支出 市场分析。报告中描述的突出区域如下：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚洲-太平洋地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美洲（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
报告中还描述了影响数字广告支出 市场的近期市场发展、产品创新、技术进步、地缘政治变化和其他基本因素。报告中说明了数字广告支出 市场主要参与者之间的产品发布、合作、合作伙伴关系、合并和收购。这些要素有助于买家了解市场规模、渗透率、主要参与者的影响力以及新进入者的威胁等基本要素。
数字广告支出 市场的主要参与者如下：
- 谷歌
- 阿里巴巴
- 亚马逊
- 雅虎
- 微软
- AOL
- Celtra
- Bannerflow
- Adobe
- RhythmOne
- Sizmek
- 广告
- Thunder
- SteelHouse
- Flashtalking
- Snapchat (Flite)
- Mediawide
