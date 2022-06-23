全球人工智能在物流和供应链市场 2022 年增长驱动力、投资机会和产品开发 2028 年

MarketsandResearch.biz 发布了对全球 物流和供应链中的人工智能 市场 进行彻底调查的结果。它显示了 物流和供应链中的人工智能 市场 的每个细分市场和子细分市场的市场规模和复合年增长率。它为 物流和供应链中的人工智能 行业 提供有关创新、发展、产品发布、联盟、独家分销协议和其他问题。该研究调查了有助于全球物流和供应链中的人工智能 市场 增长的几个重要因素。
它提供了对当前趋势、市场动态、部门分类、软件分类、细分评估、区域评估和产品规格的全面而真实的检查，所有这些都可以帮助最终客户根据检查员的预测制定市场策略。
区域研究包括对市场的全面 PESTEL 评估、每个区域的市场、每个区域的增长率、基于历史数据的模式检测以及区域市场分析。范围、制造、制造价值、亏损/利润、供需和进出口都有图表。它还包含有关战略联盟的信息。深入的细分市场研究可能对业务扩展有用。
基于类型的市场细分：
- 基于云的
- 本地
基于应用的市场细分：
- 汽车
- 航空航天
- 制造
- 零售
- 医疗保健
- 其他
全球市场涵盖以下公司：
- UPS
- FedEx
- CSX
- 麦克莱恩公司
- DHL
市场覆盖的地理区域：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚洲-太平洋地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美洲（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
该报告提供了有关基本能力、创收、对合格人员的需求、地理范围和研发技能的启发性信息。变量，如产品价格、生产、消费/采用、进出口、渗透率、法规、创新、技术进步、特定国家的需求、特定最终用途的需求、社会经济因素、通货膨胀、法律因素、历史数据、还检查了监管框架，以估计和预测市场规模。
