发布于Prachi

2022 年至 2028 年按类型、应用、最终用户和机遇分列的全球工业热泵市场展望

MarketsandResearch.biz 发布了 2021 年的当前市场情景，全球工业热泵 市场 在 2022-2028 年间的未来市场估计和前景。在工业热泵 市场报告的开头，带有精确市场估计的市场概览。市场估计是在分析过去几年的数据和当前的市场动态后得出的。市场动态的详细解释遵循市场概况。市场动态包括工业热泵 市场的驱动因素、威胁、机遇和挑战。市场的驱动力和机会使客户能够投资资源，从而为他们带来丰厚的利益。威胁和挑战使买方能够计划和制定策略来应对它们并避免可能的损失。

covid 19 对 工业热泵 市场的影响以及市场可能见证的复苏路径也包含在报告中。

研究最近的市场发展、合并、产品创新、收购、合作伙伴关系以及与更好的市场参与者的合作，以了解 工业热泵 行业的未来市场增长和前景。还分析了工业热泵 市场的供应商、供应商、微型、中小型企业，以了解竞争环境。报告中还提到了工业热泵 行业中新进入者、产品替代品、输入材料和技术的威胁​​。

整个市场的主要竞争者是：

  • 艾默生电气
  • 江森自控
  • 三菱电机
  • 博世
  • 大金
  • 联合技术
  • 奥林
  • 丹佛斯
  • ARANER
  • 富士通通用
  • LG 电子
  • 松下
  • 开利
  • NIBE
  • 神户钢铁
  • Vicking Heating Engines
  • Ochsner Energie Technik
  • Hybrid Energy
  • Mayekawa
  • Conhitherm
  • Durr Thermea
  • Friotherm
  • Star Refrigeration
  • GEA Refrigeration
  • Frigel
  • Gree Electric
  • Stiebel Eltron
  • Swegon Group
  • Sanden International
  • Aermec
  • Glen Dimplex
  • Vaillant
  • AO Smith
  • Viessmann
  • BDR Thermea Group

该报告包括提供有关工业热泵 市场的产品、应用程序和最终用户的信息的部分。

基于类型：

  • 空气对水整体式热泵
  • 空气对水缸热泵
  • 地下水热泵
  • 分体式空气对水热泵
  • 废气热泵

根据申请：

  • 造纸工业
  • 食品工业
  • 化工
  • 汽车
  • 炼油工业
  • 金属工业
  • 其他

市场报告发现的地区是：

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

