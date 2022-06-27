发布于Prachi

2022 年全球旅行管理服务市场机会、主要参与者、到 2028 年的竞争和区域分析

全球 差旅管理服务 市场 的报告由 MarketsandResearch.biz 发布。在对其进行全面评估后，该报告描述了可用于在区域和全球层面扩展 差旅管理服务 市场的各种策略。该报告是根据买家的商业利益编写的，并描述了对历史数据进行彻底分析后得出的有价值的信息。 2019 年和 2020 年被认为是过去的年份。 2021 年是预测 2022-2028 年差旅管理服务 市场增长的基准年。

市场报告总结了行业中可能出现的各种驱动因素、限制因素、限制、挑战和机遇。此外，该报告还全面整合了个别公司销售、利润和产品开发的微观经济参数与宏观经济参数，如政府法规和市场需求，以在 2022 年至 2028 年的预测期内提供对全球 差旅管理服务 市场市场的整体分析。

市场被细分为不同的类别，以便为买家提供对差旅管理服务市场的整体了解：

在本次调查中，评估了突出的项目类别：

  • 航空旅行预订
  • 旅游和套餐旅行预订
  • 住宿预订
  • 游轮预订
  • 汽车租赁
  • 业务绩效管理和财务管理
  • 托管服务
  • 其他

探索评估了基本用途：

  • 个人
  • 团体
  • 公司
  • 政府
  • 其他

报告中还讨论了区域和国家层面的差旅管理服务 市场分析。报告中描述的突出区域如下：

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

报告中还描述了影响差旅管理服务 市场的近期市场发展、产品创新、技术进步、地缘政治变化和其他基本因素。报告中说明了差旅管理服务 市场主要参与者之间的产品发布、合作、合作伙伴关系、合并和收购。这些要素有助于买家了解市场规模、渗透率、主要参与者的影响力以及新进入者的威胁等基本要素。

差旅管理服务 市场的主要参与者如下：

  • Concur
  • Certify
  • Expensify
  • Chrome River Technologies
  • Infor
  • Travelport
  • Signal Tours
  • CT Business Travel
  • CTMS Travel Group
  • Sure Corporate
  • Wexas Travel Management
  • Wings
  • SMT
  • 携程
  • 途易集团
  • Booking Holdings
  • Expedia Group
  • 艺龙
  • 去哪儿
  • Tuniu Corp
  • Appricity Corporation
  • Ariett
  • Basware
  • DATABASIC
  • 8common
  • Fraedom
  • Oracle Corporation
  • NetSuite
  • Nexonia
  • Paychex
  • Dolphin Dynamics
  • Skyjunxion
  • Trippeo Technologies

