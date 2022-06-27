2022 年全球旅行管理服务市场机会、主要参与者、到 2028 年的竞争和区域分析

全球 差旅管理服务 市场 的报告由 MarketsandResearch.biz 发布。在对其进行全面评估后，该报告描述了可用于在区域和全球层面扩展 差旅管理服务 市场的各种策略。该报告是根据买家的商业利益编写的，并描述了对历史数据进行彻底分析后得出的有价值的信息。 2019 年和 2020 年被认为是过去的年份。 2021 年是预测 2022-2028 年差旅管理服务 市场增长的基准年。
市场报告总结了行业中可能出现的各种驱动因素、限制因素、限制、挑战和机遇。此外，该报告还全面整合了个别公司销售、利润和产品开发的微观经济参数与宏观经济参数，如政府法规和市场需求，以在 2022 年至 2028 年的预测期内提供对全球 差旅管理服务 市场市场的整体分析。
市场被细分为不同的类别，以便为买家提供对差旅管理服务市场的整体了解：
在本次调查中，评估了突出的项目类别：
- 航空旅行预订
- 旅游和套餐旅行预订
- 住宿预订
- 游轮预订
- 汽车租赁
- 业务绩效管理和财务管理
- 托管服务
- 其他
探索评估了基本用途：
- 个人
- 团体
- 公司
- 政府
- 其他
报告中还讨论了区域和国家层面的差旅管理服务 市场分析。报告中描述的突出区域如下：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
报告中还描述了影响差旅管理服务 市场的近期市场发展、产品创新、技术进步、地缘政治变化和其他基本因素。报告中说明了差旅管理服务 市场主要参与者之间的产品发布、合作、合作伙伴关系、合并和收购。这些要素有助于买家了解市场规模、渗透率、主要参与者的影响力以及新进入者的威胁等基本要素。
差旅管理服务 市场的主要参与者如下：
- Concur
- Certify
- Expensify
- Chrome River Technologies
- Infor
- Travelport
- Signal Tours
- CT Business Travel
- CTMS Travel Group
- Sure Corporate
- Wexas Travel Management
- Wings
- SMT
- 携程
- 途易集团
- Booking Holdings
- Expedia Group
- 艺龙
- 去哪儿
- Tuniu Corp
- Appricity Corporation
- Ariett
- Basware
- DATABASIC
- 8common
- Fraedom
- Oracle Corporation
- NetSuite
- Nexonia
- Paychex
- Dolphin Dynamics
- Skyjunxion
- Trippeo Technologies
