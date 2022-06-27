2022 年全球城市垃圾回收市场：顶级供应商、产品、应用、增长策略和 2028 年预测

全球 城市垃圾回收 市场 的报告由 MarketsandResearch.biz 发布。在对其进行全面评估后，该报告描述了可用于在区域和全球层面扩展 城市垃圾回收 市场的各种策略。该报告是根据买家的商业利益编写的，并描述了对历史数据进行彻底分析后得出的有价值的信息。 2019 年和 2020 年被认为是过去的年份。 2021 年是预测 2022-2028 年城市垃圾回收 市场增长的基准年。
市场报告总结了行业中可能出现的各种驱动因素、限制因素、限制、挑战和机遇。此外，该报告还全面整合了个别公司销售、利润和产品开发的微观经济参数与宏观经济参数，如政府法规和市场需求，以在 2022 年至 2028 年的预测期内提供对全球 城市垃圾回收 市场市场的整体分析。
市场被细分为不同的类别，以便为买家提供对城市垃圾回收市场的整体了解：
在本次调查中，评估了突出的项目类别：
- 堆肥和食物垃圾
- 玻璃和玻璃纤维
- 废纸
- 废物处理和收集
- 二手商品
- 铁和金属
- 电池回收
- 液体油和化学品
- 多材料收集
- 其他
探索评估了基本用途：
- 包装与消费品
- 建筑
- 园林绿化/街道
- 其他
报告中还讨论了区域和国家层面的城市垃圾回收 市场分析。报告中描述的突出区域如下：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
报告中还描述了影响城市垃圾回收 市场的近期市场发展、产品创新、技术进步、地缘政治变化和其他基本因素。报告中说明了城市垃圾回收 市场主要参与者之间的产品发布、合作、合作伙伴关系、合并和收购。这些要素有助于买家了解市场规模、渗透率、主要参与者的影响力以及新进入者的威胁等基本要素。
城市垃圾回收 市场的主要参与者如下：
- FCC Environment
- Swedish Cleantech
- Veolia
- Suez Environment
- Clear Path Recycling
- Clean Tech Incorporated
- Mohawk Industries Incorporated
- CarbonLite Industries
- Envision Plastics Industries
- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
- Evergreen Plastics
- PolyQuest
- Phoenix Technologies
- Verdeco Recycling
- Custom Polymers
- KW Plastics
- Extrupet
- Greentech
- Hahn Plastics
- PLASgran
- APR2 Plast
- Luxus
- Centriforce
- Visy
- Kyoei Industry
- Wellpine Plastic Industical
- Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
- Intco
- 苏州九龙再生科技
- Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
