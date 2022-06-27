发布于Prachi

2022 年全球实验室化学品市场 – 行业洞察、主要趋势、驱动因素、增长和到 2028 年的预测

MarketsandResearch.biz 评论中包含具有准确估计和预测的全球实验室化学品 市场 评估，为旨在提供最清晰行业的战略决策制定提供完整的研究解决方案。

这项研究将为企业提供有关发达和新兴领域当前和未来市场前景的信息。本文使用波特的五力方法从多个角度探讨了该行业。市场规模按相关地区/国家、细分市场和受欢迎程度可能上升或下降的应用程序进行细分。它侧重于可以帮助公司战略家成功扩展其全球和区域市场的业务特征。

在这项研究中检查了实验室化学品 行业的竞争格局。对于重要的市场参与者，已经识别和描述了独特的企业特征。公司描述、最新发展、财务状况和 SWOT 分析是本研究中强调的主要市场竞争对手的一些特征。

该文件还着眼于最近的产品进步，并评估了潜在的区域市场份额，以及上游和下游行业，包括原材料和供应商，以及机械。

基于类型的市场细分：

  • 细胞因子和趋化因子检测
  • 分子生物学
  • 免疫化学
  • 碳水化合物分析
  • 细胞/组织培养
  • 生物化学
  • 其他

基于应用的市场细分：

  • 学术
  • 研发
  • 质量控制
  • 其他

该报告包括以下全球市场组织：

  • Merck (MilliporeSigma)
  • Avantor
  • Beckman Coulter
  • GE Healthcare
  • 霍尼韦尔国际
  • BD Biosciences
  • 安捷伦
  • 沃特世
  • 岛津
  • 珀金埃尔默
  • 日立
  • Jasco
  • Knauer
  • YoungLin
  • GBC
  • Gilson
  • AppliChem
  • Argus Chemicals
  • Chemada
  • Lonza
  • Meridian Life Science
  • Morphisto
  • Promega Corporation
  • Wako Pure Chemical Industries
  • Fujifilm
  • Thomas Baker
  • Molychem

该报告包括以下全球市场区域：

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

报告中涵盖了 SWOT 分析、公司概况、当前事件和财务状况。本研究支持市场规模分析和预测，无论是在价值还是数量方面。对于每个主要地区，该报告都提供了市场细分规模的价值预测。

