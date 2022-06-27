全球数字治疗 (DTx) 市场将在 2022-2028 年预测期内创造更大的收入

MarketsandResearch.biz 制作了一份名为 全球 数字治疗 (DTx) 市场 的新报告，其中包括区域和全球市场统计数据和预测 2022 年至 2028 年之间的利润。该市场在报告中进行了彻底检查。本研究涵盖了市场定义、分类、应用、参与度和全球数字治疗 (DTx) 行业趋势。
该研究对影响全球 数字治疗 (DTx) 市场增长的广泛重要方面进行了深入研究。为了帮助发现增长领域，细分市场被划分并进行区域研究。它可以帮助供应商收集可用于渗透目的的市场潜在前景。
下载免费样本报告：https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/sample-request/184166
报告的下一章详细介绍了调查的主要发现，例如组织在未来几年提高供应链知名度的主要原因。它侧重于行业当前薪酬的几个关键方面。
该研究包括有关细分市场的信息，例如
- 医院
- 诊所
报告中突出显示了以下产品种类：
- 软件
- 服务
- 硬件
数字治疗 (DTx) 研究确定了以下主要市场参与者：
- Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
- Omada Health, Inc.
- Welldoc, Inc.
- Livongo Health
- Noom Inc.
- Ginger.Io, Inc.
- Propeller Health (ResMed)
- 2morrow Inc.
- Happify
- Kaia Health
- Mango Health
- Click Therapeutics
- Canary Health
- Wellthy Therapeutics
- Cognoa
- Ayogo Health
- Mindstrong Health
作为按地形划分的市场的一部分，我们调查了以下地点：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚洲-太平洋地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美洲（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
访问完整报告：https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/report/184166/global-digital-therapeutic-dtx-market-2021-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2026
获得以下报告的原因：
- 使用全面的品牌解决方案、市场份额数据和有效的市场布局策略，全面了解全球市场。
- 了解主要行业以及潜在市场情景。
- 使用全面的价值和数量分析确定潜在类别。
- 可能对数字治疗 (DTx) 行业的企业有用的当前市场趋势、不断发展的应用解决方案和市场格局。
