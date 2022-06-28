2022 年全球精密灌溉设备市场研究报告，其中包含 COVID-19 更新以及到 2028 年的增长分析和新兴趋势

MarketandResearch.biz 最近发布了一份关于 2022-2028 年预测期的全球精密灌溉设备 市场的研究报告。该报告旨在对精密灌溉设备 市场进行全面而详细的分析，使买家能够做出明智的商业决策。报告中提供的商业洞察力确保了买方组织或业务的长期可持续性，因为它根据过去和现在的市场数据准确地预测了未来的市场趋势和商业周期。
研究报告利用定量和定性性质的原始数据来提取有价值的信息，研究人员利用这些信息为客户确定有价值的业务洞察力。原始数据是从过去几年（2019-2020）收集的。它采用最新的研究方法进行处理，以预测 2022-2028 年预测期内 精密灌溉设备 市场可能的未来市场趋势。数据的处理方式可以提供根据客户需求定制的信息，并且对他们的业务决策很有价值。
该报告还通过考虑市场上普遍存在的经济、政治、社会学、技术、环境和法律因素，对商业环境进行了详细分析。前面提到的参数是通过执行 PESTEL 分析来研究的。
各个部分如下：
基于产品类型：
- 滴头和滴灌管
- 洒水器和特殊发射器
- 过滤器
- 阀门
- 柔性和 PE 管
- 连接器
- 其他
基于应用：
- 农田
- 公园
- 花园和家庭草坪，其他
然后在地理环境中描述 精密灌溉设备 市场，这意味着在五个地区解释 精密灌溉设备 市场的增长和扩张。
通过描述精密灌溉设备 市场的各个国家/地区，可以更深入地了解精密灌溉设备 市场在地理环境中的增长。
讨论了以下国家：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
整个市场的主要竞争者是：
- Netafim
- Vinduino
- Tevatronic
- Mottech
- Precision Irrigation
- Jain Irrigation Systems
- Lindsay Corporation
- Nelson Irrigation Corporation
- CropMetrics LLC
- Rain Bird Corporation
- Reinke Manufacturer
- Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.
- The Toro Company
- TL 灌溉
- Valmont Industries
