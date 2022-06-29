2022 年全球纤维增强塑料 (FRP) 复合材料市场：2028 年业务发展、规模、份额和机遇

全球 纤维增强塑料 (FRP) 复合材料 市场预计将根据 Market Research Place。该记录根据预测时间的金额估计市场份额评估。该研究侧重于分析以前和当前的市场模式，作为评估行业前景的基础。
该研究基于对多个因素的综合评估，包括市场动态、市场规模、挑战、问题、竞争分析以及所涉及的机构。该研究调查了影响全球 纤维增强塑料 (FRP) 复合材料 市场增长的广泛重要方面。
该研究彻底检查了驱动因素和限制因素、机会、生产、市场参与者和竞争等关键因素。它还包含涵盖区域研究的不同章节，以提供对具有未来潜力的市场的看法，以及 2022 年至 2028 年调查期间的年度增长预测。
以下是报告中突出显示的热门应用：
- 汽车
- 建筑
- 电气和电子产品
- 耐用消费品
- 飞机和航空航天
- 其他
本报告重点关注区域层面的许多重要区域：
- 北美（美国、加拿大、墨西哥）
- 亚太地区（中国、印度、日本、台湾、韩国、澳大利亚、印度尼西亚、新加坡、马来西亚、亚洲其他地区-太平洋）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、意大利、西班牙、俄罗斯、欧洲其他地区）
- 中美洲和南美洲（巴西、阿根廷、南美洲其他地区）
-
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、土耳其、中东其他地区和非洲）
报告中突出显示了以下产品种类：
- 玻璃纤维
- 碳纤维
- 芳纶纤维
- 其他
以下是报告中介绍的主要市场参与者：
- 巴斯夫
- 杜邦
- 欧文斯科宁
- PPG工业
- Premix Incorporated
- AGY控股公司
- AOC
- Ferro Corporation
- 韩华集团
- Huntsman
- Hexcel Corporation
- Interplastic Corporation
- PolyOne Corporation
- Rogers Corporation
- RTP Company
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Teijin
- Schulman (A.) Incorporated
- Total
- Strongwell Corporation
报告中涉及的一些关键问题包括：
- 哪些产品类型/应用已被证明是 2022 年最吸引投资的？在预测期间的某个时间点，这些行业预计会发生什么？ (2022-2028)。
- 2020 年，市场上哪些制造商/供应商/参与者称雄？
- 您认为 2022 年至 2028 年市场的复合年增长率将是多少？
