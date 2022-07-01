发布于Prachi

2022 年全球滚塑粉末市场按行业规模、主要趋势、驱动因素、增长和到 2028 年的预测进行概述

由 MarketsandResearch.biz 进行的 2022 年至 2028 年全球 滚塑粉末 市场 研究检查了历史和当前的增长前景和趋势，以便在整个预测期间的某个时间点获得对市场指标的宝贵见解。这是对市场的最彻底的分析，它将有助于获得真正的全球视野，因为它涵盖了重要的地理区域。

全球滚塑粉末 市场 研究深入研究了区域细分、状态、主要增长率、国家的最大市场百分比和新技术。这些信息是了解全球市场、新趋势、产品使用、客户和竞争动机、品牌识别和消费者行为的绝佳起点。

对于滚塑粉末 行业 的参与者，本书还包含有关价值、企业概况、销售、决心、创造、联系数据和未来方向的信息。该报告包含最新的竞争信息以及对希望进入全球或区域市场的公司和其他客户的实用建议。这项研究的结果是，企业将获得超越竞争对手的战略优势。

基于类型的市场细分：

  • 聚乙烯
  • 聚碳酸酯
  • PVC 塑料溶胶

基于应用的市场细分：

  • 消费品
  • 汽车零件
  • 飞机零件
  • 军用用品
  • 其他

报告涵盖的公司如下：

  • 巴斯夫
  • Phychem Technologies
  • Reliance Industries
  • SABIC
  • DowDuPont
  • 雪佛龙菲利普斯化工
  • D&M Plastics
  • 埃克森美孚
  • EcoPolymers
  • Pacific Poly Plast
  • Lyondell Basell
  • GreenAge Industries
  • Matrix Polymers
  • Petrotech Group
  • Perfect Poly Plast
  • Shivalik Polyadd Industries
  • Ramdev Polymers

领土所涉及的地区研究：

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

