2022 年全球生育解决方案市场行业规模、主要供应商、增长驱动因素、机会、预测到 2028 年

全球 生育解决方案 市场


基于类型的市场细分：
- 体外受精
- 胚胎植入前基因诊断
- 卵子捐赠
- 卵巢组织冷冻
- 妊娠代孕
- 胞浆内精子注射
- 宫内授精
基于应用的市场细分：
- 医疗行业
- 学术研究行业
- 其他
全球市场公司：
- Progyny
- Fertility Solutions
- Optum
- Midwest Center for Reproductive Health
- CCRM
- Aurora Health Care
- MEDSTAR HEALTH
- Alberta Health Services
- Jingqi
市场覆盖的地理区域：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

