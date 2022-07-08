2022 年全球石油和天然气物流市场顶级行业参与者 – ASCO、CEVA Logistics、CH Robinson、Expeditors International of Washington

MarketandResearch.biz在一份关于2022 年至 2028 年全球 油气物流 市场的全面研究报告中 评估主要驱动因素、油气物流 行业的现状以及市场的潜在增长。该研究准确地提供了必要的事实和信息，以帮助制定成功的商业战略，并为油气物流行业的企业的成长和发展选择最合适的路径。
该研究帮助政府和商界领袖进行批判性思考并制定具有成本效益的战略。上下文分析用于突出市场份额、行业和收入估计。这些因素使用户能够做出合理的判断，并有助于制定公司计划和路线图。
它使用户能够了解供应网络、生产线、资本结构、产品特性以及分配资源和运营设计系统。该研究为用户提供了市场竞争优势。 油气物流 市场按类型、玩家、地区和应用进行细分，以获得更全面的视图。该分析有助于决策者和企业高管做出具有成本效益的战略决策。
播放器部分包括以下播放器：
- ASCO
- CEVA Logistics
- CH Robinson
- Expeditors International of Washington
- GAC Logistics
- Panalpina
- Ryder Systems
- Gulf Agency
- Agility Project Logistics
- Kuehne + Nagel
- BDP
- DB Schenker
- Crown Logistics
- Neovia Logistics
- A.Hartrodt
- SGS Logistics
- SDV 国际物流
- Bollore 非洲物流
根据市场或产品的适用性，市场细分为：
- 海上
- 陆上
报告中检查了以下地理区域：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
市场按产品类型细分：
- 上游
- 中游
- 下游
它提供了对现有模式、因素、障碍、限制、发展、前景/高增长区域的公正和全面的评估，这将有助于利益相关者根据当前和未来的市场趋势制定业务计划。该报告评估了市场的竞争对手，并包含每个竞争对手的全面业务概况。该研究提供了有关行业驱动因素、未开发的机会、限制、挑战和市场趋势的最新信息。
