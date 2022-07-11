全球人造草坪市场 2022 年增长机会和竞争格局 2028 – 十佳、Shaw Sports Turf、FieldTurf (Tarkett)、CoCreation Grass

MarketandResearch.biz 制作的全球人造草坪 市场研究检验了 2022 年的预测时间框架- 2028 年，并包含工业部门的完整竞争检查和市场增长预测。该报告考察了该行业的历史、扩张前景以及该行业重要经销商的成功。 人造草坪 评估可行的解决方案以及将导致行业进步的促成因素。该研究调查了过去的增长趋势、当前的发展变量和预计的投标。
人造草坪 行业包括市场地位、利润率、未来趋势、经济因素、机会、困难、风险和准入障碍。分析了制造工厂的布局、产能、原材料可用性、研发条件、技术来源和商业产出。本部分包含人造草坪 的一般市场信息。
研究人员正确识别了全球人造草坪 市场的几个关键领域。使用历史、当前和预计的统计数据以及增长率对这些细分市场进行了检查。值得注意的是，该报告对 Covid19 的商业影响进行了全面评估。此外，本文还考察了波特的五种力量，即价值链和供应链。该研究还提供了基于关键位置和区域的地理分析。
关于插图，以下品质很重要并且已经过充分研究：
- 10毫米以上25毫米以下的簇草，10毫米以下的簇草，25毫米以上的簇草
许多重要的市场参与者都参与了这项研究：
- Ten Cate
- Shaw Sports Turf
- FieldTurf (Tarkett)
- CoCreation Grass
- Polytan GmbH
- Domo Sports Grass
- ACT Global Sports
- SIS Pitches
- Limonta Sport
- Edel Grass BV
- Unisport-Saltex Oy
- GreenVision / Mattex
- Mondo SpA
- Juta
- Condor Grass
- Nurteks
- Taishan
- Victoria PLC
- ForestGrass
- Forbex
报告包括对所有重要地点和地理分类的完整检查：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
以下产品应用类别作为研究的同等重要组成部分进行了广泛调查：
- 体育，园林绿化
该研究报告确定、定义和分析了国际知名制造商在未来几个季度的销量、价值、市场份额、竞争市场规模、SWOT 分析和增长战略。
