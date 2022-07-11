提高产品创新 Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy 定义了全球生物质成型燃料市场收入增长

MarketsandResearch.biz 发布了一项名为 全球 生物质型煤燃料 市场 的新研究，其中包含区域和全球市场数据，预计将从 2022 年到 2028 年受益。在研究中，对这个市场进行了深入研究。本报告涵盖市场定义、分类、应用、参与和全球生物质型煤燃料 行业趋势。
采用独特的研究方法对全球生物质型煤燃料 市场增长进行了全面分析，并得出有关该行业未来增长潜力的结论。该策略结合了初级和次级研究，使分析师能够确保其结果的准确性和可靠性。
为了计算市场规模，我们检查了进出口、不同国家的限制、通货膨胀、社会经济因素、法律和政治问题以及企业内部的其他微观因素等变量。对于所有细分市场和子细分市场，本研究包括估计和预期的市场规模以及国家和地区的复合年增长率。
产品类型细分：
- 散装生物质压块
- 生物质颗粒
以应用细分为指导：
- 发电
- 住宅和商业供暖
- 其他
生物质型煤燃料 研究确定了以下主要市场参与者：
- German Pellets
- Enviva
- Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
- Pacific BioEnergy Corporation
- Vyborgskaya Cellulose
- Rentech
- Graanul Invest Group
- RWE Innogy
- Lignetics
- E-pellets
- Drax Biomass
- General Biofuels
- BlueFire Renewables
- Pfeifer Group
- Biomass Secure Power
- Viridis Energy
- Energex
- Fram Renewable Fuels
- Protocol Energy
- Premium Pellet Ltd.
- Granules LG
- Enova Energy Group
- Corinith Wood Pellets
- Maine Woods Pellet
- Appalachian Wood Pellets
- Bear Mountain Forest Prod
- Agropellets
- West Oregon Wood Prod
- Bayou Wood Pellets
评估涵盖行业运营的主要地理区域，包括
- 北美（美国, 加拿大和墨西哥)
- 欧洲（德国, 法国, 英国, 俄罗斯, 意大利和欧洲其他地区)
- 亚太地区（中国, 日本, 韩国, 印度, 东南亚和澳大利亚)
- 南美洲（巴西, 阿根廷, 哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区)
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯, 阿联酋, 埃及, 南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
生物质型煤燃料 全球企业报告对企业（企业比较）和产品（产品比较）进行了总体比较（产品基准测试）。本研究还介绍了激进地区的生产商、经销商和商人。本研究涵盖消费统计、国际和区域市场进出口、收入、毛利率分析等。根据调查，知名行业竞争对手用来确保成功的主要技术是收购和扩张。
