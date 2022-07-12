发布于Prachi

2022 年全球石油管道市场的最新发展、顶级公司对 Covid-19 的影响分析和 2028 年预测

MarketandResearch.biz 赞扬对全球石油管 市场的广泛而真实的评估。它将市场分析与准确的预期结果和趋势预测相结合，以及具有竞争力的研究解决方案，使客户能够根据市场最清晰的清晰度做出决策。 石油管 的市场研究是根据 2022 年至 2028 年预期期间的增长百分比和其他相关标准进行的。研究涵盖市场动态、整体增长、关键驱动因素、挑战、机遇以及基于类型和目的的市场细分。 石油管 市场提供了子类别的完整概述。在地理上，研究被划分为不同的关键区域，这些位置被进一步细分为短语。

石油管 市场监控市场的顶级参与者以分析竞争格局。在企业环境中，综合管理、产品定义、定价分析、并购和市场合作至关重要。

进行的石油管 调查还包括有助于市场扩张的几个方面。同时，该研究使用各种标准评估市场，包括波特五力分析、SWOT 分析、PESTLE 分析、价值链分析、供应链分析以及细分市场和地区的市场吸引力。 石油管 市场还提供有关行业消费者和合作伙伴的重要信息。

市场根据应用或产品细分：

  • 陆上管道
  • 海上管道

市场分为产品类别：

  • 碳素钢管
  • 耐油橡胶管
  • 其他

正在研究地理区域。

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

该报告对市场参与者进行评估，并为每个参与者提供详细的业务概况。在播放器类别中可能会找到以下播放器：

  • ABB
  • GE 石油和天然气
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Saipem
  • 壳牌
  • Technip
  • Bharat Petroleum
  • BP
  • 凯恩斯
  • 里海管道财团
  • Plains All American Pipeline
  • 种植园管道
  • Puma Energy
  • Inter Pipeline
  • Blue Dolphin Energy Company
  • Calnev Pipeline
  • Caspian Pipeline Consortium
  • 中国石油天然气集团公司
  • Peace Pipe Line
  • Pembina Pipeline
  • Perenco
  • Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company
  • Enbridge
  • Energy Transfer Partners
  • Tallgrass Energy Partners
  • TEPPCO Partners
  • TransMontaigne
  • Transneft

竞争格局包括业务定位、产品定义、定价研究、并购和市场合作。此外，该研究还根据直接竞争、间接商业动态、收入、产品价格和分销网络等各种特征来检验公司竞争。

