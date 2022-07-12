发布于Prachi

2022 年全球停车和路边管理市场：2028 年行业新兴趋势、驱动因素、展望和未来范围分析

停车和路边管理 根据深入和专业的观察对 2022-2028 年进行了预测。它关注市场动态，以及令人担忧的主要驱动因素、机会、限制因素和市场状况。 全球停车和路边管理 市场 研究的目标是了解当前全球市场的情况。 MarketandResearch.biz 的目标是为客户提供全面的市场视图，并协助他们制定增长战略。

该研究调查了市场，该市场分为五个不同的领域。该研究还考察了 COVID 在区域和全球范围内对 停车和路边管理 市场的影响。它设有一个专门介绍市场主要制造商的部分。

研究从对该行业的全面概述开始，包括定义和应用。市场根据应用、类型和地理以及数量和价值分为多个部分。该文件是对促成全球 停车和路边管理 市场增长的许多关键因素的综合评估。

研究包括市场细分的记录，例如

  • 主路
  • 支路
  • 其他

该研究包括有关细分市场的信息，例如

  • 出租车调度
  • 停车场管理代客
  • 商业地面运输管理
  • 其他

以下公司在全球市场上竞争：

  • Bosch
  • City Tech
  • CMS
  • Conduent
  • Coord
  • CurbIQ
  • Fehr and Peers
  • IBI Group
  • Passport
  • Populus
  • PTV Group
  • SP Plus Corporation
  • Stantec
  • Teralytics

生产和摄入量决定了地理区域。 停车和路边管理 的市场分为以下地理区域：

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

市场研究的重要结论如下：

  • 研究还包括按产品类型部门获得的市场份额、利润估值和产量增长数据。
  • 确定停车和路边管理 市场的竞争格局
  • 将影响停车和路边管理 市场工资范围的其他研究结果。

