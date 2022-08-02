2022 年全球植物性饮食市场进出口细节、业务标准和到 2028 年的预测研究

由 MRInsights.biz 进行的 2022 年至 2028 年全球 植物性饮食 市场 研究检查了历史和当前的增长前景和趋势，以便在整个预测期间的某个时间点获得对市场指标的宝贵见解。这是对市场的最彻底的分析，它将有助于获得真正的全球视野，因为它涵盖了重要的地理区域。
全球植物性饮食 市场 研究深入研究了区域细分、状态、主要增长率、国家的最大市场百分比和新技术。这些信息是了解全球市场、新趋势、产品使用、客户和竞争动机、品牌识别和消费者行为的绝佳起点。
对于植物性饮食 行业 的参与者，本书还包含有关价值、企业概况、销售、决心、创造、联系数据和未来方向的信息。该报告包含最新的竞争信息以及对希望进入全球或区域市场的公司和其他客户的实用建议。这项研究的结果是，企业将获得超越竞争对手的战略优势。
基于类型的市场细分：
- 植物蛋白
- 乳制品替代品
- 肉类替代品
- 其他
基于应用的市场细分：
- 素食主义者
- 非素食主义者
报告涵盖的公司如下：
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Glanbia
- Cargill
- Danone SA
- DowDuPont
- Kerry
- Ingredion
- Tate & Lyle
- Royal DSM
- Parmalat (Lactalis)
- Barilla
- 联合利华
- Kioene SPA
- Granarolo
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Beyond Meat
- Daiya Foods
- Inc . (Otsuka)
- Tofutti Brands
- Inc
- VITASOY International Holdings Ltd
- Freedom Foods Group Ltd
- Blue Diamond Growers Inc
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc
- The WhiteWave Foods Company
- Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company
- Sunopta Inc.
- DÖHLER GmbH
- Triballat Noyal
- Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
- The Scoular Company
- Field Roast
领土所涉及的地区研究：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
