2022 年全球素食饮食市场顶级制造商、增长机会和 2028 年投资可行性

MRInsights.biz 评论中包含具有准确估计和预测的全球纯素饮食 市场 评估，为旨在提供最清晰行业的战略决策制定提供完整的研究解决方案。
这项研究将为企业提供有关发达和新兴领域当前和未来市场前景的信息。本文使用波特的五力方法从多个角度探讨了该行业。市场规模按相关地区/国家、细分市场和受欢迎程度可能上升或下降的应用程序进行细分。它侧重于可以帮助公司战略家成功扩展其全球和区域市场的业务特征。
在这项研究中检查了纯素饮食 行业的竞争格局。对于重要的市场参与者，已经识别和描述了独特的企业特征。公司描述、最新发展、财务状况和 SWOT 分析是本研究中强调的主要市场竞争对手的一些特征。
该文件还着眼于最近的产品进步，并评估了潜在的区域市场份额，以及上游和下游行业，包括原材料和供应商，以及机械。
基于类型的市场细分：
- 植物蛋白
- 乳制品替代品
- 肉类替代品
- 其他
基于应用的市场细分：
- 素食主义者
- 非素食主义者
该报告包括以下全球市场组织：
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Glanbia
- Cargill
- Danone SA
- DowDuPont
- Kerry
- Ingredion
- Tate & Lyle
- Royal DSM
- Parmalat (Lactalis)
- Barilla
- 联合利华
- Kioene SPA
- Granarolo
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Beyond Meat
- Daiya Foods
- Inc . (Otsuka)
- Tofutti Brands
- Inc
- VITASOY International Holdings Ltd
- Freedom Foods Group Ltd
- Blue Diamond Growers Inc
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc
- The WhiteWave Foods Company
- Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company
- Sunopta Inc.
- DÖHLER GmbH
- Triballat Noyal
- Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
- The Scoular Company
- Field Roast
该报告包括以下全球市场区域：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
报告中涵盖了 SWOT 分析、公司概况、当前事件和财务状况。本研究支持市场规模分析和预测，无论是在价值还是数量方面。对于每个主要地区，该报告都提供了市场细分规模的价值预测。
