糖果和甜食市场 2022 年规模、增长率、限制、驱动力 2028

MarketQuest.biz 最近发布了一份关于全球糖果和甜 市场 的新研究报告。该报告旨在介绍 2022-2028 年预测期内 糖果和甜 市场的未来市场估计、预测和增长预测。研究糖果和甜 市场的过去表现，以了解其可能从大流行中复苏和未来发展。检查地缘政治、经济、社会、技术和法律环境，以便更好、更深入地了解糖果和甜 市场过去的增长和发展。然后利用如此收集的数据为报告的购买者提供有价值的业务见解，以便他们制定可行的业务战略。
还分析了 糖果和甜 市场的不同利益相关者，以了解他们在市场中的影响、这些利益相关者的相对重要性以及相互依赖的程度。在 SWOT 分析的帮助下，研究市场的竞争对手以评估他们的优势和劣势。对供应商、供应商、分销商和客户进行研究，以确定他们的集体谈判能力及其对糖果和甜 市场中商品/服务的定价、需求和供应的影响。有关利益相关者和其他相关元素的重要信息使报告的购买者能够有效地规划和实施他们的业务战略以占领糖果和甜 市场。
报告中包含的市场主要市场参与者以及每个参与者的详细投资组合是：
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery
- Ferrero Group
- Mondelez International
- Meiji Co. Ltd.
- Hershey Co.
- Nestle
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli
- pladis
- Haribo GmbH & Co. KG
- Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.
- Perfetti Van Melle
- General Mills
- Kellogg Co.
- Orion Corp.
- August Storck KG
- Morinaga & Co. Ltd.
- Bourbon Corp.
- United Confectionary Manufacturers
- Chocolat Frey AB
- Arcor
糖果和甜 市场的地理增长前景基于以下国家的微观经济和宏观经济分析：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
报告中还提到了产品组合的详细说明：
- 巧克力，软糖，硬糖，甘草，棒棒糖和酸，口香糖，棉花糖
报告中还提到了基于应用程序的分类，包括以下子类别：
- 食品和饮料店
- 便利店
- 超市和杂货店
- 特色食品店
- 加油站
- 仓库俱乐部
- 超级中心和大型零售店
