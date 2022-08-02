发布于Prachi

2022 年至 2028 年石油和天然气储运 (ÔºàS&T) 市场通过整个价值链的行业分析进行定性和定量评估

全球 油气储运（ÔºàS&T） 市场 是由 MarketQuest.biz 进行的一项专业市场研究的主题，该研究检查了市场增长的可能性和机会。该研究还包含国家/地区级别的数据，以帮助确定 油气储运（ÔºàS&T） 市场 中的哪个国家/地区正在增长最快和最大的。该研究涵盖了广泛的问题，包括驱动因素和限制、机会、生产、市场参与者和竞争。该研究深入了解现在和未来的全球油气储运（ÔºàS&T） 市场.

搬运工 的五力杵研究还提供了对全球油气储运（ÔºàS&T） 市场 的能力、缺陷、潜力和危害的深入研究。还包括对市场的横向和纵向价值和供应链的了解。如有必要，该报告将涵盖国际法规、包装要求和关税征收。该研究是在进行彻底的初级和次级研究后准备的。

下载免费样本报告：https://www.marketquest.biz/sample-request/49959

然后，该研究讨论了市场扩张的重大障碍以及全球油气储运（ÔºàS&T） 部门 的可能增长前景。该研究包括综合使用信息、国际和区域市场进出口、收入、毛利率分析等。调查显示，竞争对手确保成功的关键策略是合并和扩展。

基于类型的市场细分：

  • PNG
  • LNG
  • CNG
  • ANG
  • NGH
  • 其他

基于应用的市场细分：

  • 住宅
  • 工业
  • 汽车
  • 其他

全球市场公司：

  • Enterprise Products Partners LP
  • OJSC Transneft
  • Plains All American Pipeline LP
  • Energy Transfer LP
  • Enbridge Inc
  • TC Energy Corp
  • Kinder Morgan Inc
  • ONEOK Inc
  • 昆仑能源有限公司
  • Magellan Midstream Partners LP
  • Pembina Pipeline Corp
  • Snam SpA
  • Plains GP Holdings LP
  • Cheniere Energy Inc
  • Ultrapar Participacoes SA
  • Andeavor Logistics LP
  • Phillips 66 Partners LP
  • The Williams Companies Inc
  • Enagas SA
  • Inter Pipeline Ltd
  • DCP Midstream LP

市场覆盖的地理区域：

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

访问完整报告：https://www.marketquest.biz/report/49959/global-oil-and-gas-storage-and-transportation-st-market-2021-by-key-countries-companies-type-and-application

区域和国家级别的评级、战略、建议、市场优势、劣势、潜力、危险、收入流、建议、表格和图形表示、市场扩张、合作、销售增长和市场收购都包含在报告中。

报告的定制：
该报告可以定制以满足客户的要求。请联系我们的销售团队 (sales@marketquest.biz)，他们将确保您获得适合您需求的报告。您还可以通过 +1-201-465-4211 与我们的高管联系，分享您的研究需求。

联系我们
马克·斯通
业务发展主管
电话：+1-201-465-4211
电子邮件：sales@marketquest.biz
网址：www.marketquest.biz

其他相关报告：

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272620110/halal-ingredients-markets-recapture-high-demand-with-halagel-group-of-companies-croda-international-plc-del-monte-phils-inc-unilever

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272626879/global-crystalline-fructose-market-precise-scenario-covering-trends-opportunities-and-growth-forecast-during-2022-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272626876/global-water-saving-shower-heads-market-rising-trends-industry-analysis-and-demands-2022-to-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272626875/global-patient-infotainment-terminals-market-2022-in-depth-study-and-covid-19-effect-analysis-by-top-companies-and-forecast-to-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272626873/global-halal-cosmetics-market-2022-leading-players-industry-updates-comprehensive-analysis-and-forecast-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272626862/global-skin-care-masks-market-2022-research-on-import-export-details-business-standards-and-forecast-to-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272626861/global-collagen-market-2022-industry-segment-drivers-trends-forecast-to-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272628102/global-cross-linked-polyethylene-cable-market-size-and-share-over-the-forecast-period-2022-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272628099/global-polyglycerol-ester-for-personal-care-and-cosmetic-products-market-2022-key-factors-and-emerging-opportunities-with-current-trends-analysis-2028

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272628098/global-chemical-zirconia-market-positive-demand-and-development-approaches-through-2022-2028