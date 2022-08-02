发布于Prachi

2022 年奢侈品和高端定制商品市场业务展望、SWOT 分析、关键业务战略、行业参与者和 2028 年预测

MarketQuest.biz 发布了一项名为 全球 奢侈品和高端定制商品 市场 的新研究，其中包含区域和全球市场数据，预计将从 2022 年到 2028 年受益。在研究中，对这个市场进行了深入研究。本报告涵盖市场定义、分类、应用、参与和全球奢侈品和高端定制商品 行业趋势。

采用独特的研究方法对全球奢侈品和高端定制商品 市场增长进行了全面分析，并得出有关该行业未来增长潜力的结论。该策略结合了初级和次级研究，使分析师能够确保其结果的准确性和可靠性。

为了计算市场规模，我们检查了进出口、不同国家的限制、通货膨胀、社会经济因素、法律和政治问题以及企业内部的其他微观因素等变量。对于所有细分市场和子细分市场，本研究包括估计和预期的市场规模以及国家和地区的复合年增长率。

产品类型细分：

  • 服装和皮具
  • 箱包和配饰
  • 个人护理和化妆品
  • 手表和珠宝
  • 葡萄酒/香槟和烈酒
  • 香水
  • 其他

以应用细分为指导：

  • 专卖店
  • 专卖店
  • 百货商店
  • 网上商店

奢侈品和高端定制商品 研究确定了以下主要市场参与者：

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
  • Kering SA
  • EssilorLuxottica
  • Chanel Limited
  • L’Oreal Luxe
  • The Swatch Group Ltd.
  • 周大福珠宝集团有限公司
  • PVH Corp.,周大福珠宝集团有限公司
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation
  • Tapestry
  • Inc.
  • Rolex SA
  • Lao Feng Xiang Co.
  • Ltd.
  • 资生堂 Prestige & Fragrance
  • Capri Holdings
  • Tiffany & Co.
  • Burberry Group plc
  • Pandora A/S
  • Prada Group
  • Coty Luxury
  • Hugo Boss AG
  • Swarovski Crystal Business
  • Fossil Group
  • Inc.
  • Giorgio Armani SpA
  • Titan Company Limited
  • Kose Corporation
  • 周生生控股国际有限公司
  • Max Mara Fashion Group
  • 六福控股（国际）有限公司
  • OTB SpA
  • Onward Holdings Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Kalyan Jewelers India Pvt.Limited
  • Salvatore Ferragamo SpA
  • Pola Orbis Holdings Inc.
  • L’Occitane International SA
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • PC Jeweler Ltd.
  • Valentino SpA
  • Eastern Gold Jade Co.
  • Ltd
  • Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia SpA
  • Moncler SpA
  • Patek Phili ppe SA
  • Safilo Group SpA
  • Joyalukkas India Pvt.Limited
  • TOD’S SpA
  • Tory Burch LLC
  • SMCP SAS
  • Audemars Piguet & Cie

评估涵盖行业运营的主要地理区域，包括

  • 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

奢侈品和高端定制商品 全球企业报告对企业（企业比较）和产品（产品比较）进行了总体比较（产品基准测试）。本研究还介绍了激进地区的生产商、经销商和商人。本研究涵盖消费统计、国际和区域市场进出口、收入、毛利率分析等。根据调查，知名行业竞争对手用来确保成功的主要技术是收购和扩张。

