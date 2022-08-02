2022 年奢侈品和高端定制商品市场业务展望、SWOT 分析、关键业务战略、行业参与者和 2028 年预测

MarketQuest.biz 发布了一项名为 全球 奢侈品和高端定制商品 市场 的新研究，其中包含区域和全球市场数据，预计将从 2022 年到 2028 年受益。在研究中，对这个市场进行了深入研究。本报告涵盖市场定义、分类、应用、参与和全球奢侈品和高端定制商品 行业趋势。
采用独特的研究方法对全球奢侈品和高端定制商品 市场增长进行了全面分析，并得出有关该行业未来增长潜力的结论。该策略结合了初级和次级研究，使分析师能够确保其结果的准确性和可靠性。
为了计算市场规模，我们检查了进出口、不同国家的限制、通货膨胀、社会经济因素、法律和政治问题以及企业内部的其他微观因素等变量。对于所有细分市场和子细分市场，本研究包括估计和预期的市场规模以及国家和地区的复合年增长率。
产品类型细分：
- 服装和皮具
- 箱包和配饰
- 个人护理和化妆品
- 手表和珠宝
- 葡萄酒/香槟和烈酒
- 香水
- 其他
以应用细分为指导：
- 专卖店
- 专卖店
- 百货商店
- 网上商店
奢侈品和高端定制商品 研究确定了以下主要市场参与者：
- LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Kering SA
- EssilorLuxottica
- Chanel Limited
- L’Oreal Luxe
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- 周大福珠宝集团有限公司
- PVH Corp.,周大福珠宝集团有限公司
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Tapestry
- Inc.
- Rolex SA
- Lao Feng Xiang Co.
- Ltd.
- 资生堂 Prestige & Fragrance
- Capri Holdings
- Tiffany & Co.
- Burberry Group plc
- Pandora A/S
- Prada Group
- Coty Luxury
- Hugo Boss AG
- Swarovski Crystal Business
- Fossil Group
- Inc.
- Giorgio Armani SpA
- Titan Company Limited
- Kose Corporation
- 周生生控股国际有限公司
- Max Mara Fashion Group
- 六福控股（国际）有限公司
- OTB SpA
- Onward Holdings Co.
- Ltd.
- Kalyan Jewelers India Pvt.Limited
- Salvatore Ferragamo SpA
- Pola Orbis Holdings Inc.
- L’Occitane International SA
- Dolce & Gabbana
- PC Jeweler Ltd.
- Valentino SpA
- Eastern Gold Jade Co.
- Ltd
- Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia SpA
- Moncler SpA
- Patek Phili ppe SA
- Safilo Group SpA
- Joyalukkas India Pvt.Limited
- TOD’S SpA
- Tory Burch LLC
- SMCP SAS
- Audemars Piguet & Cie
评估涵盖行业运营的主要地理区域，包括
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
奢侈品和高端定制商品 全球企业报告对企业（企业比较）和产品（产品比较）进行了总体比较（产品基准测试）。本研究还介绍了激进地区的生产商、经销商和商人。本研究涵盖消费统计、国际和区域市场进出口、收入、毛利率分析等。根据调查，知名行业竞争对手用来确保成功的主要技术是收购和扩张。
