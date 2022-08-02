2022-2028 年噬菌体治疗市场的积极需求和发展途径

全球 噬菌体疗法 市场 的报告是在考虑推动市场增长的所有基本因素后编写的。该报告还包括推动市场和主要竞争对手兴趣的所有重要组成部分。全球噬菌体疗法 市场估计市场报告价值，考虑产品类型、应用程序、最终用户和区域细分、市场份额和规模。在准备报告时，对驱动因素、限制因素、机遇和挑战等几个因素的研究与最新的技术进步和创新一起进行。该研究提供了有关 2022 年至 2028 年市场份额、规模和增长因素的详细信息。它还包括主要市场参与者的关键战略，包括他们的财务摘要、公司概况和 SWOT 分析。
报告回答了以下问题：
- 预计会阻碍噬菌体疗法 市场增长的主要限制和挑战是什么？
- 噬菌体疗法 市场增长的主要机会是什么，在预测期内可能使市场获利？
- 不同地区噬菌体疗法市场的驱动因素是什么？
- 谁是主导噬菌体疗法 市场的杰出市场参与者，以及他们的制胜策略？
- 噬菌体疗法 市场的五种力量分析的主要结果是什么？
产品类别，包括广泛使用的产品类型，如下：
- 口服
- 局部
- 非肠道
应用类别包括上述产品的重要最终用途：
- 器官移植
- 细菌感染
- 酒精性肝炎
- 其他
全球市场已细分为以下区域，见证了高需求和主要参与者的存在。这些地点包括：
- 北美（美国、加拿大和墨西哥）
- 欧洲（德国、法国、英国、俄罗斯、意大利和欧洲其他地区）
- 亚太地区（中国、日本、韩国、印度、东南亚和澳大利亚）
- 南美国（巴西、阿根廷、哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
- 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯、阿联酋、埃及、南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）
噬菌体疗法 市场报告中包含的一些主要参与者是：
- Armata Pharmaceuticals
- Inc.
- Eliava Biopreparations Ltd.
- Pherecydes Pharma
- Intralytix
- Inc.
- Phagelux Inc.
- Nextbiotics
- InnoPhage
- Ltd.
- Locus Biosciences
- Inc.
- TechnoPhage
- Eligo Bioscience SA
- Phagomed Biopharma GmbH.
- PhagePro
- Inc.
- Adaptive Phage Therapeutics
- Inc.
- EnBiotix
- Inc.
- Intodeworld
- Inc.
- BiomX Ltd.
- Phi Therapeutics
- Fixed-phage Ltd.
- Micreos BV
- ContraFect Corporation
