关于劳动力分析市场的通用报告，包括市场规模、增长、范围、趋势、收入

到 2023 年底，预计收入水平为 10.26 亿美元，预测期内复合年增长率为 13%。

市场概要：

工作文化的发展导致需要改进人力资源管理，预计这将 在未来一段时间内 提高劳动力分析的市场份额。据估计，发展劳动力工作方式的多样性将进一步促进劳动力分析市场的增长。优化公司人力资本的需求正在推动 2020 年劳动力分析市场。来自 ICT 行业的报告由 Market Research Future 制作，其中突出了扩张的市场选择。 在预测期内 13% 的复合年增长率的支持下，预计到 2023 年底收入水平为 10.26 亿美元。

竞争前景：

劳动力分析市场的主要竞争者是 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc（美国）、Kronos Inc（美国）、PeopleSreme Pty. Ltd（澳大利亚）、SAP SE（德国）、Acquire, Inc（美国）、Tableau Software（美国）、ADP LLC（美国）、Tower Watson Co（美国）、Visier Inc（加拿大）、Oracle Corporation（美国）、Workday Inc（美国）、Workforce Software, LLC（美国） 、Genpact Ltd（百慕大）、IBM Corporation（美国）等。

细分：

劳动力分析市场的细分研究分为分布、组织规模、类型、垂直部门和区域。 根据组织的规模，劳动力分析市场分为大型和中小企业。 By type, the workforce analytics market is forked into solutions and services. Based on implementation, the workforce analytics market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Based on the vertical sector, the workforce analytics market is segmented into insurance, retail, banking, logistics, healthcare, government and manufacturing. Based on regions, the workforce analytics market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regional review of the workforce analysis is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions. The North American region is the main market in labor force analysis mainly due to the incidence of different suppliers. Additionally, it is estimated that the increase in initial adoption of cloud-based workforce analytics by US and Canadian companies, along with the move to software as a service in cloud-based workforce analytics, will go to benefit from market expansion.

Industry News:

The global workforce analytics industry has been hit due to the lockdown in all regions. This pandemic has hampered the workforce analytics industry as well as its productivity, supply chain and others. Furthermore, the global market has lost its investors due to the increasing loss of products, supplies, transportation, labor and others.

