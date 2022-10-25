社交媒体分析市场到 2030 年将出现巨大增长

市场概况

到 2030 年， 社交媒体分析市场 预计将以 18.3% 的复合年增长率增长，达到 309.6 亿美元。

社交媒体分析是从各种网站获取和分析数据的过程。它主要涉及创建和评估用于收集、监控、分析、总结和可视化社交媒体数据的框架和工具。

获取样本报告： https ://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3259

对市场和竞争情报的日益关注，以及用户使用智能手机在社交媒体网站上的参与度增加，正在推动社交媒体分析市场的发展。

covid-19 的爆发对社交媒体分析市场产生了显着的有利影响。COVID-19 强调了数据的重要性以及分析在大流行控制中可以发挥的重要作用。全球经济受到了这场大流行的负面影响，但社交媒体分析行业却出现了很大的增长。由于封锁，那段时间大多数人都呆在家里，这导致社交媒体网站变得拥挤。在世界各地，人们开始在社交媒体网站上进行互动。

细分市场

按类型

根据类型，市场分为培训和教育、服务支持和维护、解决方案和咨询服务。

按部署

根据部署，市场分为中小企业和云。

按组织规模

Based on organization size the market is divided into Large Enterprises and On-Premise

By Application

The market is divided into applications for risk management and fraud detection, public safety and law enforcement, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, sales and marketing management, and other applications. Due to the growing need for the detection and mitigation of fraudulent activities using social media, the risk management, and fraud detection category, which held the biggest market share in 2021, is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

During the projection period, North America’s market is expected to provide a much bigger revenue share. Social media is currently the main means of communication, news, and information for many individuals.

Throughout the projected period, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a consistent rate in terms of revenue. Social media is widely used in the Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific countries make up 64% of the world’s audience on social media and account for the vast majority of unique visitors.

Due to the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in social media for numerous applications across many industries, such as healthcare, banking and finance, retail, and others, the market in Europe is anticipated to account for a modest revenue share throughout the projected period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/social-media-analytics-market-3259

Industry News

To provide full social listening research to the influencer marketing industry, including influencer identification, creative strategy, and share of voice measurement, Linqia and NetBase Quid partnered on January 5, 2022.

Talkwalker unveiled two new products on September 29, 2021 (Market Intelligence and Customer Intelligence), adding to the platform for accelerating consumer intelligence.

Google improved Google Analytics in October 2021 by including a search console option that gives marketers access to information like their site’s rank and queries that resulted in clicks.

In September 2021, IBM will incorporate AI and automation features into its Watson Assistant tool, which will assist organizations in enhancing customer support across a variety of channels.

Adobe unveiled an AI-driven live search for Adobe Commerce in June 2021. Retailers using Adobe Commerce may give their customers relevant, customized search results based on their needs.

Related Reports

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/09/07/growing-popularity-of-e-sports-and-video-games-to-boost-entertainment-and-media-market-growth/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/09/14/procurement-software-market-to-flourish-at-a-cagr-of-10-1-by-2030/

http://icrowdnewswire.com/big-data-market-projected-to-hit-usd-297-28-billion-at-a-14-52-cagr-by-2030-report-by-market-research-future-mrfr

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/09/28/global-mobile-app-development-market-projected-to-hit-usd-366-34-billion-at-a-23-80-cagr-by-2030-report-by-market-research-future-mrfr/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/09/28/global-augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-ar-amp-vr-market-projected-to-hit-usd-2-174-18-billion-at-a-46-74-cagr-by-2030-report-by-market-research-future-mrfr/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2022/10/10/blockchain-technology-market-size-is-projected-to-hit-usd-137-59-billion-at-a-67-54-cagr-by-2030-report-by-market-research-future-mrfr/

About Us

About Market Research Future® (Part of WantStats Research and Media Pvt. Ltd.) has specialized research analysts in the areas of Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, C&M, Energy & Power, F&B, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, ICT, Industrial Equipment, Packaging Construction & Mining and Semiconductor.

Market Research Future (MRFR) 是一家全球性的市场研究公司，以其服务为荣，针对全球不同的市场和消费者提供完整而准确的分析。MRFR 的方法将专有信息与各种数据源相结合，使客户能够广泛了解最新的关键发展、预期事件以及基于这些方面采取的行动。

接触：

市场研究未来

美国

销售：+1 628 258 0071（美国）

+44 2035 002 764（英国）

电子邮件： sales@marketresearchfuture.com