发布于Prachi

2022-2028年防水膜市场行业规模、现状和展望、竞争格局和分部预测

从 2022 年到 2028 年，Global 防水膜 Market by Market Research Place 提供了对现有状况和公司未来的增长潜力。市场的未来增长前景基于对从各种来源获得的数据进行快速定量和定性检查。该研究调查了市场，该市场分为五个不同的领域。该研究还着眼于 COVID 在区域和全球范围内对 防水膜 市场的影响。它设有专门介绍市场主要制造商的部分。

研究包括对每个因素的彻底检查，使我们的客户能够确定当前形势中最可能或可能是最佳趋势。报告的风格也被选择来代表全球的预期趋势和机会## # 未来几年的市场。

报告主要基于从主要和次要来源收集的信息。在二次研究的每一步都对原始数据进行筛选和检查，以确保仅获取经过身份验证的数据并用于市场推导。

以下类别构成报告的细分：

  • 改性沥青
  • PVC
  • EPDM
  • TPO
  • HDPE
  • LDPE

以下类别构成报告的细分：

  • 废物和水管理
  • 建筑
  • 隧道和垃圾填埋场
  • 桥梁和公路
  • 其他

以下是主要制造商：

  • Sika AG
  • Firestone Building Products Company LLC.
  • Soprema Group
  • DOW Chemical Company
  • GAF Materials Corporation
  • Carlisle Companies Inc.
  • Johns Manville
  • Renolit Se
  • Fosroc International Limited
  • Solmax International Inc
  • Chryso SAS
  • Copernit SPA
  • Derbigum
  • Flex Roofing Systems
  • GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
  • GSE Environmental
  • IKO Industries Ltd
  • Isomat SA
  • Juta AS
  • Laticrete International
  • Inc.
  • Mapei International
  • Noble Company
  • Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Paul Porcelanosa Group
  • Schluter System Ltd
  • Tremco illbruck Ltd
  • Raven Industries
  • Polyglass Spa

使用以下标准将报告划分为区域部分：

  • 北美（美国
  • 加拿大和墨西哥）
  • 欧洲（德国
  • 法国
  • 英国
  • 俄罗斯
  • 意大利和欧洲其他地区）
  • 亚太地区（中国
  • 日本
  • 韩国
  • 印度
  • 东南亚和澳大利亚）
  • 南美国（巴西
  • 阿根廷
  • 哥伦比亚和南美洲其他地区）
  • 中东和非洲（沙特阿拉伯
  • 阿联酋
  • 埃及
  • 南非以及中东和非洲其他地区）

估计和预测市场规模、产品价格、生产、消费/采用、进口和对出口、渗透率、法规、创新、技术进步、特定国家的需求、特定最终用途的需求、社会经济因素、通货膨胀、法律因素、历史数据和监管框架进行了检查。

