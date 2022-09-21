北美垂直农业市场按行业规模、产品类型、顶级制造商、产量、收入、市场份额和 2028 年预测

全球北美垂直农业市场报告揭示了该行业的主要市场动态。该情报报告包括基于当前情景、历史记录和未来预测的调查。该报告包含与市场规模、收入、生产、CAGR、消费、毛利率、图表、图表、饼图、价格和其他重要因素相关的不同市场预测。该报告在强调该市场的主要驱动力和制约力的同时，还对市场的未来趋势和发展进行了全面研究。它还检查了行业中领先的市场参与者的作用，包括他们的公司概况、财务摘要和 SWOT 分析。它提供了行业竞争格局的 360 度概览。

Data Bridge Market Research 分析，垂直农业市场在 2021 年以 72.7417 亿美元的价值增长，预计到 2029 年将达到 582.5098 亿美元的价值，在 2022-2029 年的预测期内复合年增长率为 29.7%。

全球北美垂直农业市场报告为您提供详细的见解、行业知识、市场预测和分析。

在垂直农业市场运营的一些主要参与者是：

迪尔公司（美国）

CropMetrics LLC（荷兰）

Trimble Navigation Limited（澳大利亚）

CropX（美国）

AgSmarts Inc（印度）

AgSense, LLC（印度）

爱科公司（奥地利）

DICKEY-john (英国)

孟山都公司（墨西哥）

Ag Leader Technology (U.S)

Farmers Edge (US)

GEOSYS (US)

Granular (US)

Gro Intelligence (US)

Proagrica (UK)

Fasal (India)

AGEYE Technologies (US)

HelioPas AI (Germany)

OneSoil (Belarus)

VERTICAL FARMING MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increase adoption of agricultural policies

Increasing adoption of federal agricultural policy programmes in emerging economies, rising levels of food consumption North America along with a growing population, an increase in trade activities such as grain and oilseed export, and the introduction of new and highly advanced technology are some of the major and impactful factors that will likely boost the growth of the vertical farming market

Rise in the demand for speciality products

Rising demand for genetically modified seeds and rising consumer preferences for organic and specialty products will contribute to the growth of the vertical farming market over the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the market is being driven by an increase in the number of agreements between corporate companies and farmers to supply and produce agricultural products. Aside from that, organic products are considered safer than conventional products because they are not grown with chemically laden pesticides and are better for the environment.

Opportunity

Organic food items are becoming more popular as people’s health consciousness grows. As a result, farmers across the country are shifting to organic farming, creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the government is launching a number of initiatives to improve the country’s existing agricultural infrastructure. It also provides financial assistance to farmers for marketing and transportation of farm produce to increase exports. These initiatives are expected to have a significant impact.

North America Vertical Farming Market Scope

The vertical farming market is segmented on the basis of growth mechanism, structure, type, crop type, application and component. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Growth mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Structure

Shipping Containers

Building Based

Type

Bio pesticides

Bio fertilizer

Bio stimulants

Crop type

Leafy Green

Pollinated Plants

Nutraceutical Plant

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Component

Lighting

Hydroponic Component

Climate Control

Sensors

North America Vertical Farming Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key Indicators Analysed:

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its production, consumption, import & export, sales volume & revenue forecast.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its production, consumption, import & export, sales volume & revenue forecast. Market Analysis by Product Type: The report covers majority Product Types in the North America Vertical Farming Industry, including its product specifications by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD).

The report covers majority Product Types in the North America Vertical Farming Industry, including its product specifications by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD). Market Analysis by Application Type: Based on the North America Vertical Farming Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications.

Based on the North America Vertical Farming Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report will provide with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Reasons for buying this report:

Analysing the outlook of the North America Vertical Farming market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

To study current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

North America Vertical Farming Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

North America Vertical Farming Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

North America Vertical Farming Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Distribution Channel Sales Analysis by Value

Competitive landscape involving the North America Vertical Farming market share of major players, along with the new product launch and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategy employed by the major market players

