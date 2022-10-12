大麻二酚（CBD）油提取物市场规模：应用、行业份额、收入、主要参与者、复合年增长率、到 2029 年的需求和销售预测

2021 年全球 大麻二酚 (CBD) 油提取物市场 价值 79.4 亿美元，预计到 2029 年将达到 377.4 亿美元，预测期内复合年增长率为 21.50%。预测 2022-2029 年。数据桥市场研究团队策划的市场报告包括专家深度分析、进出口分析、价格分析、生产消费分析和气候链情景。

大麻二酚 (CBD) 油提取物市场的主要参与者 ：

冠层生长协会

Aphria 公司

黎明大麻

玛丽肯公司

蒂雷

GW制药公司

蒂昆奥兰

克罗诺斯集团

卡兹米拉

叶生物科学

今天的 HempLife

美国萨满 CBD

PharmaChanvre

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

大麻二酚 (CBD) 油提取物市场动态

本节涉及了解市场驱动因素、利益、机会、限制和挑战。所有这些都将在下面详细讨论：

驱动程序

越来越意识到它的好处

The increased awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol and its medicinal properties is inducing increased demand and application by the small and medium scale enterprises. Also, high adoption of hemp oil in pharmaceutical industries reduces body pain is a positive sign. This in turn is bolstering the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the factors such as surge in public-private funding for targeted research activities, high disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and rising product innovations and development due to technological advancements worldwide boost the market value. Moreover, increased internet penetration, continued product development and commercialization, government supportive regulations for the use of cannabis-related products, particularly in developing nations, and rising per capita expenditure will all contribute to the market’s future growth rate.

Opportunities

Increased Funding And Research And Developmental Operations

Furthermore, the surging funding from the federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies coupled with the increasing number of technological advancements driven to minimize the production costs and wastage extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, which will further expand the future growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market.

Restraints/Challenges

Issues Associated with Raw Material Prices and Availability

Fluctuations or volatility in the cost of raw materials and mechanical equipment pose a significant danger to the market’s growth. Furthermore, the global cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market’s expansion is being hampered by the inconsistent availability of raw materials in one location.

Norms, Standards and Regulations

The government’s imposition of rigorous rules on a wide variety of industrial applications relevant to industrial activities will further slow the market’s growth pace. Lack of standardization rules, a lack of awareness in backward economies regarding the benefits and high costs of cannabis products, and a shift in the demand-supply spectrum due to regulatory strengthening in the Asia-Pacific area would exacerbate the market position. As a result, these factors are estimated to challenge the cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market growth rate.

In addition to this, the increasing competition and supply to meet rising demand and low-quality product development due to insufficient production equipment would further stymie market expansion.

This cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Scope

The cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market is segmented on the basis of source type, extract type, extraction method, distribution channel and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Source Type

Hemp

Marijuana

Extract Type

Full Spectrum Extracts

Cannabis Isolates

Extraction Method

Solvent Based

Non-Solvent Based

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

End Use

Medical

Personal use

Pharmaceutical

Wellness

Competitive Landscape and Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Share Analysis

The cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) oil extract market are

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

The Cronos Group (Canada)

Tilray. (U.S.)

Hexo (Canada)

CannTrust (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK)

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Alkaline88, LLC. (U.S.)

NewAge Inc. (U.S.)

Cannara. (Canada)

Dixie Brands (U.S.)

KANNAWAY LLC. (U.S.)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc (Canada)

CANNABIS Aphria (Canada)

CURA CS, LLC. (U.S.)

KAZMIRA (U.S.)

Curaleaf (U.S.)

CannazALL (U.S.)

